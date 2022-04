Multiple residents have been rescued from flash floodings in McKinney, according to McKinney Fire Department and NBC 5's Meredith Yeomans.

Four people total were brought to safety after their cars were swept away from flash flooding Monday evening. All who were rescued are fine and no injuries have been reported.

This is one of many storms across North Texas tonight. Stay tuned with NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell as he tracks the latest progressions across the area.

NEW: 2 people rescued by boat from flash flood at McKinney Towne Lake. Swift current through parking lot where the car they were in appears to be underwater. @NBCDFW @NBCDFWWeather #NBCDFWWeather

📸: @mckinneytxfire pic.twitter.com/7vgtnRhbx4 — Meredith Yeomans (@YeomansNBC5) April 5, 2022

