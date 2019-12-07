Residents Frustrated by Downtown Dallas Post Office Delivery Issues

Downtown Dallas residents say they’re frustrated over post office problems that have been going on for more than a year.

Caitlin Potter got married in late September.

Over two months later, she’s still getting RSVP’s from guests who attended the wedding.

“It’s frustrating to come back from the wedding and have 5 or 10 of them in the mail. It was stuff people had mailed on time. I’m trying to understand the why and how we can fix this and make it better,” Potter said.

Potter took to social media after she received mail soaking wet, not at all, or several months late.

She received dozens of responses online and realized many other people who go to the downtown post office and ones nearby were experiencing similar problems.

She now mails letters at a distribution center to try to avoid mail issues.

“I live downtown, about a block away from the post office that’s at St. Paul station. And that was the post office of choice because I like to walk everywhere. But after having so many issues, we’ve stopped mailing things from there,” Potter said.

In a written statement, USPS told NBC5 that it was aware of the issue and is researching the matter.

“The Postal Service is committed to providing the highest level of customer service, which includes timely, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages. We take customers’ concerns very seriously," the statement said. "Local postal management is aware of this specific issue and is researching the matter. The Postal Service will take all appropriate steps to ensure deliveries are handled properly."

The postal service said in the statement that it wants to hear from customers immediately when they have a delivery concern. Customers can contact their local Post Office, call ‪1-800-275-8777‬, or visit www.usps.com/help.