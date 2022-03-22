Residents Feel Spared After EF-2 Tornado Injures 11, Kills 1 in Grayson County

Monday night is a night folks in Grayson County won’t soon forget after a tornado tore through a rural community killing one and injuring 11 others.

On Tuesday, survey crews with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth confirmed the tornado that tore through Sherwood Shores in northwest Grayson County was an EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 130 mph.

The twister killed a 73-year-old woman and injured 11 others.

Robert Flaa, who rode out the storm in his RV as his 17,000-pound storage container tumbled down the street, told NBC 5 he was protected by Jesus.

“It started hailing and then it started raining and then it was just 'wuaaaaauaaaa,'” said Flaa, recreating the sound of the twister. “It was crazy.”

Flaa's sentiment was shared by Bryston Roberts who was in Jacksboro when an EF-3 tornado touched down there earlier in the afternoon. "I cried a lot, it's just crazy,” said Roberts.

Glenn Young and his wife were inside their Grayson County home when the tornado uprooted a large pecan tree only feet from their house.

“Everyone around us sustained damage, but by the grace of God it went over this little house,” he said. “If it had hit 15-feet to the west, you wouldn’t be talking to me right now.”

The Whitesboro Independent School District said each of its campuses will be accepting donations including canned food, bottled water, and toiletries for people affected by the tornado. The Sherwood Shores Volunteer Fire Department is offering bottled water at its fire station.

The tornado that touched down in Grayson County was one of 10 confirmed by the NWS to hit North Texas on Monday. Details on the others can be found here.