Residents Evacuated, Unit Damaged in Fire at Downtown Dallas Apartment Complex

An apartment is damaged and residents were forced to evacuate after a fire at an apartment complex in South Dallas on Saturday.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, units were dispatched to a 911 call for an automatic fire alarm at the Manor House, located at 1222 Commerce Street at approximately 6:33 p.m.

Officials said when firefighters arrived at the scene, they saw a column of black smoke coming from the top floor of the 25-story residential high-rise.

Officials immediately requested a second alarm response, resulting in the dispatching of around 80 firefighters to the scene.

Firefighters made their way to the floor where the blaze occurred and found flames in what is being called a Clubhouse or Community Room, officials said.

According to officials, firefighters initiated suppression efforts and had the blaze extinguished within an hour.

Officials said there were no injuries sustained by anyone as a result of the fire as residents mostly self-evacuated before firefighters arrived.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The damage was limited to the room where the fire originated, and no residences were impacted, officials said.

According to officials, through witness statements and examination of the fire scene, Investigators were able to determine that the blaze began after someone used an open flame to set a couch on fire.

Officials said the fire spread from throughout the entire room before firefighters were able to put it out.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing, officials said.