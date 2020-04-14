Residents Evacuated During Overnight Fire at a Hurst Apartment Complex

Residents at an apartment complex in Hurst were evacuated during an overnight fire, officials say.

According to the Hurst Fire Department, units responded to a smoke investigation at the Parkside Apartments located at 555 Precinct Line Road at approximately 12:40 a.m.

Officials said an individual called 911 and reported smelling smoke, but when firefighters arrived, they did not find any smoke showing from the building.

After investigating for a few minutes, crews located a fire inside a storage closet and found heavy smoke and flames inside, officials said.

According to fire officials, crews quickly put out the fire before it could spread to any other parts of the building.

Officials said the exact cause of the fire is unknown, but it is believed to have begun as an electrical fire.

Police and firefighters knocked on doors and evacuated the residents in the part of the building near the fire out of an abundance of caution, officials said.

No apartment units were actually effected by smoke or fire, and residents were allowed to return to their units after the fire was extinguished.

No residents were displaced and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.