Residents Evacuated After Gas Leak Found Under Irving Apartment Complex Foundation

Atmos Energy informed the fire department that a gas leak had been detected under the foundation of the Britain Way Apartments in the 300 block of Lane Street.
Irving Fire Department

Residents of an apartment building have been evacuated from their homes after a gas leak was detected, according to the Irving Fire Department.

Nine residents from the affected building were evacuated after 12:30 p.m.. There was no estimated time for when they could return, the fire department said.

No injuries have been reported.

