Residents Displaced in Three Alarm Fire at East Dallas Apartment Complex

Apartment residents have been displaced after a fire at a East Dallas apartment building on Monday morning.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, units responded to a structure fire at the Halston Apartments, located at 8850 Ferguson Road, shortly after 7 a.m.

Officials said when firefighters arrived at the three-story apartment building, they saw heavy fire coming out of the roof from a third-floor apartment.

Firefighters attempted to put out the blaze, but Command pulled all firefighters from inside the building and requested second and third alarm responses, officials said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said approximately 60 to 70 firefighters were at the scene, using four ladder-pipes to mitigate the situation.

The apartment building has a total of 42 units, and an unknown number of residents were displaced during the fire. The American Red Cross was notified to assist the displaced residents, officials said.

Officials said all of the residents were able to escape the building, but one resident was taken to a local hospital after being exposed to smoke.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, officials said.