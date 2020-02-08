Residents Displaced, Firefighter Injured in Northeast Dallas Blaze

Close to two dozen people were displaced and a firefighter was injured early Saturday in a blaze at a northeast Dallas apartment complex.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded at about 12:30 a.m. to a call of a structure fire at Tealwood on the Creek in the 6000 block of Melody Lane.

Firefighters arrived to find flames had engulfed a third-floor unit and were coming through the roof.

An apartment security officer noticed the fire and began knocking on doors to warn residents, who had all evacuated before firefighters arrived, officials said.

The fire damage impacted two units of the building's 12 units and the attic space, and additional units were also damaged by water and smoke.

The American Red Cross was called out to help at least 20 residents, fire officials said.

A firefighter also sustained a minor lower leg injury during the operation. He was evaluated at a hospital, released and is expected to be OK, Dallas Fire-Rescue said.

The fire began between the wall and attic of a third-floor apartment but the cause has not been determined. The blaze was extinguished in about two hours.