Euless

Residents Displaced After House Fire in Euless

NBC 5 News/Metro

A man escaped a house fire in Euless early Friday morning.

Euless fire crews responded about 1:45 a.m. to the fire at the two-story home in the 300 block of Branch Bend where they found the home filled with smoke.

The man evacuated the home through an upstairs window and was hospitalized for smoke inhalation. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 45 mins ago

Man Sentenced to 75 Years in Prison for Fort Worth Man’s Murder

Fort Worth 2 hours ago

Driver Hospitalized After SUV Crashes Into Fort Worth Home

A second occupant of the house made it out safely.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.

This article tagged under:

Euless
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us