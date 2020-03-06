Residents Displaced After House Fire in Euless

A man escaped a house fire in Euless early Friday morning.

Euless fire crews responded about 1:45 a.m. to the fire at the two-story home in the 300 block of Branch Bend where they found the home filled with smoke.

The man evacuated the home through an upstairs window and was hospitalized for smoke inhalation. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

A second occupant of the house made it out safely.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting the residents.