Residents Displaced After 2-Alarm Fire at Northwest Dallas Apartment Complex

Residents at an apartment complex in Northeast Dallas have been displaced after a 2-alarm fire forced them to evacuate on Sunday.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, units responded to a 911 call for a structure fire at an apartment complex, located at 11991 Audelia Road, shortly before 6 p.m.

Officials said when firefighters arrived on location, they saw flames coming through the roof of a large two-story apartment building.

A second alarm response was requested, and crews were able to utilize ground lines and master streams in an effort to put out the blaze, officials said.

Officials ultimately declared the fire extinguished around 7 p.m.

According to officials, firefighters were able to complete a primary search of the building as most residents had self-evacuated prior to their arrival.

Officials said there were no injuries reported as a result of this fire.

Information related to the number of units damaged, residents displaced, and what caused the fire is not known at this time, officials said.