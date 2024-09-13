Dallas police detectives continue to work to piece together a shooting that injured three people in downtown on Thursday, including a Dallas ISD high school student. Meanwhile, efforts to identify and arrest a shooter are ongoing.

Neighbors who live in The Continental Building said while violence is not common, the shooting highlights ongoing crime issues.

One resident, Katherine, told NBC 5 her plans for the beautiful weekend ahead now include reconsidering where she calls home.

“It’s a lot going on,” Katherine said. “It’s a lot.”

NBC 5 News The Continental Building, Dallas, Sept. 13, 2024.

She said that was even before Dallas police were called to her building at 1810 Commerce Street on Thursday afternoon for a shooting.

Dallas police said when officers arrived at the high-rise residential building, they learned three people had been shot inside, including a Dallas ISD high school student. All of the victims are expected to be OK, but investigators said no arrests have been made and no suspects have been publicly identified.

The shooting and response shut down busy downtown streets for hours on Thursday.

Downtown Dallas Inc., which advocates for those working, visiting, and living downtown, said the city’s overall declining trend of violent crime includes the downtown corridor.

“We’ve been really blessed in downtown to traditionally not struggle with violent crime and we want to keep it that way,” DDI CEO Jennifer Scripps said.

While the shooting marked a rare instance of violent crime at The Continental, online records show Dallas police have responded to at least nine incidents there since July 1. Most of the calls were related to motor vehicle and property theft reports.

While Katherine only felt comfortable sharing her first name, she said that in the last year, after three years of living in the building, she’s seen a noticeable decline in quality of life, mainly from people entering the building who shouldn’t be there.

“If they get past these two doors here they come in and get on the elevator, you have people roaming about in the halls,” Katherine said.

Our questions to Bradford Properties, the Chicago-based management firm for The Continental, were not immediately returned Friday.