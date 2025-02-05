Residents back demolition for National Juneteenth Museum, but with one condition

Plans for the National Juneteenth Museum in Fort Worth are showing progress.

The museum will replace the Southside Community Center, and the center will be relocated to the Hazel Harvey Peace Center for Neighborhoods a few blocks away.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

It was revealed in September 2024 that the museum would need to switch locations. A month later, city leaders considered the Southside Community Center as the future home of the museum.

However, the proposal came with pushback from those who live in the area.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Southside Community Center was built in 1970 and sits at the corner of E. Rosedale and New York Avenue. For years, it has housed programs for residents of all ages interested in health, civic engagement, education, and recreation.

Months later, folks seem to now be on board with the idea of demolishing the community center to make room for the National Juneteenth Museum–on one condition.

“They wanted to make sure the services stayed in this neighborhood, that the center didn't close before it was absolutely necessary, and that all the all the programs stayed together," said Dave Lewis, Deputy Parks and Recs Director for the City of Fort Worth.

"So, you kind of keep the synergy of the users of the center. So, it was our job to find a good spot for it.”

As of early February, the proposal considers Hazel Harve Peace Center to be the best location for the Southside Community Center.

“When I thought about how we can help, I came to city staff and said, 'I have an idea. How about we pick up the center, move our services there into properties?' And that's what we did, and that's what we plan to do,” said District 8 Councilman Chris Nettles.

“A lot of them will have their own dedicated space, which they don't necessarily have here. So, it'll actually create a better environment for them as well,” said Lewis.

“It saves taxpayers dollars. It also is a new facility that's been recently built and so that it is an upgrade from where the historic South Side Community Center is from,” said Nettles.

“Because we're in the new city hall, we're able to move around some of the departments. Our goal is to move as many departments into the new city hall as possible, and then some of those buildings that are scattered throughout Fort Worth, we will combine all of them with different city services.”

According to city leaders, the center currently houses the city’s Code Compliance Department, Consumer Health and Enforcement Divisions, Diversity and Inclusion Department, a police storefront, and other services.

“The programs that are most important to this neighborhood will stay there, such as the Neighborhood Services Department, Code Compliance, and it has small police front as well there,” said Lewis.

"Those services will be moved to the second floor. “All the services here at Southside Community Center will go to Hazel Harvey piece, including the voting center.”

Lewis said some renovations to the Hazel Harvey Peace Center will be necessary. However, he said they still have years to iron out all the details.

City leaders, including Lewis and Nettles, spoke with residents individually and attended community and neighborhood association meetings to brainstorm options.

Chris Nettles

“I was very upfront the first meeting. Listen. There is no hope for a completely new community center within the next few years. We're talking about bonds that would happen in 12 or 16 years from now. And that's not what the community needs today. They need a center that they can walk in and utilize it for voting, AARP, and afterschool programs,” said Nettles. “So, I met with them constantly… And then I met with staff numerous times. Because the city staff had ideas, but it necessarily was not fitting for the community.”

On Monday, Nettles and Lewis once again spoke directly to those concerned. Dr. Opal Lee and City Manager Joe Chapa were present as well to listen to the proposed plan.

“We really think we came to a really good solution,” said Lewis.

The next step, he said, is approval from the city council.

“I think it should be unanimous,” said Nettles.

The resolution will be presented on Feb. 11. If approved, the city could move forward with a lease agreement with the museum.

“I feel I've been talking to my colleagues. It's a win for the community. And I think the City of Fort Worth wants to make sure that we service our communities. That's who elected us to sit on these seats. Number two, it allows (the National) Juneteenth Museum to have a home, to continue raising money, and to bring a national museum to the historic southside,” said Nettles.