Dallas

Residential Towers Proposed for Oak Lawn's Cedar Springs Strip

The development would keep street-front neighborhood businesses and add high-rises behind them

By Steve Brown - The Dallas Morning News

Two high-rises in the works at the Oak Lawn crossroads would preserve existing buildings.
GDA Architects

A proposed Oak Lawn development would bring big changes to an iconic Dallas neighborhood.

Developer PegasusAblon plans to build two high-rise residential buildings behind the strip of nightclubs and restaurants along Cedar Springs Road.

The redevelopment plan would preserve the existing commercial buildings on the west side of Cedar Springs, including popular neighborhood watering holes, said developer Michael Ablon.

You can read the full story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.

