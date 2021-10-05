Resident of Dallas Apartment Sues Atmos Energy

A woman hurt in an explosion at a Dallas apartment complex is now suing Atmos Energy.

The lawsuit says she has catastrophic injuries.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

It's still not clear what caused the explosion at the Highland Hills Apartment Complex.

Atmos Energy was on site after it happened. The company says safety checks that afternoon found that its equipment was working properly and there is no indication that its system was the cause.

More than 200 people are out still out of their homes. The City of Dallas has put many of them in hotels for now. Some say they don't want to go back to the complex.