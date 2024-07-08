Reservations are open for the 28th Annual DFW Restaurant Week, an annual event where about 150 local restaurants across North Texas offer prix fixe meals at discounted rates, benefitting the North Texas Food Bank and the Lena Pope Home.

The event begins Aug. 5 and runs through Sept. 1. However, select restaurants hold a preview weekend Aug. 1-4.

Reservations open on Monday, July 8, and can be made here.

Dining options are $49 ($10 donated) or $59 ($12 donated) for a three-course dinner. A Signature Experience Dinner is $99 ($20 donated), lunches are $24 ($6 donated), and weekend brunch is $29 ($6 donated).

Many restaurants also offer a fourth course, but you'll need a certificate. Beginning July 15, you can secure certificates by spending $10 at local FedEx Office locations—get them at the register with your receipt.

Visit dfwrestaurantweek.com to see a list of participating restaurants, learn more about each dining option, and see how much money is donated from each meal.

About 20% of each meal benefits the North Texas Food Bank or the Lena Pope Home. Since its inception, DFW Restaurant Week has donated nearly $12 million to charity partners, including $1 million in 2019 alone.

NBC 5 radio partner Audacy sponsors DFW Restaurant Week.