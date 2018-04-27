Rescan: Frequently Asked Questions

NBC 5 and COZI-TV are moving to a new frequency on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. You will still find us on Channel 5, but if you are an over-the-air viewer who watches us with an antenna you will need to rescan your TV channel lineups.

Here are answers to some frequently asked questions:

Why must I rescan my TV?

You must rescan your TV only if it is connected to an over-the-air antenna on May 30, 2018. NBC 5 and COZI-TV are changing frequencies on that date, and you will need to rescan in order to receive our signal.

What happens if I don’t rescan on Wednesday, May 30?

You will not see NBC 5 or COZI-TV on your TVs that are connected to an antenna.

What if I scan before 1:07 a.m. on Wednesday, May 30?

No harm, but you also will not pick up our new frequency. That’s why we’re asking everyone to scan on May 30, 2018.

Why doesn’t this affect televisions connected to cable, satellite or streaming?

Because these services are provided through means other than with an over-the-air antenna.

How do I rescan my TV?

Click here to be directed to our site for rescan instructions: NBCDFW.com/Rescan. We offer specific instructions for some of the more popular brands.

What if I rescan and I cannot see NBC 5 or COZI-TV?

Wait a bit. Consult your TV instruction manual and try again.

I can’t find my TV instruction manual, what do I do?

We suggest going online to your manufacturer’s website. They frequently offer downloads of instruction manuals.

Who else can help me?

You might call your TV manufacturer or contact the retailer from which you purchased your TV.

Will you still be Channel 5 and Channel 5.2?

Yes. Technically, it is only the “radio frequency” that is changing – this is what your television looks for when using an antenna. Our radio frequency is changing from channel 41 to channel 24. Your television will continue to identify us as “Channel 5” to you.

Is this happening to other stations?

Yes. Before 2019 is over, we expect about 14 Dallas-Fort Worth television stations to change frequencies, which will require you to go through the same process to view them. NBC 5 and COZI-TV are leading the market in changing frequencies.

Why are stations like NBC 5 changing their frequencies?

We are required by law (and the Federal Communications Commission) to change our frequency? Our country’s entire “frequency spectrum” is being realigned to provide more efficient use of the airwaves. Over the course of the next five years, more than 1,000 U.S. television stations will change their frequencies.

Why use an antenna to watch TV?

An over-the-air TV antenna is a way to enjoy NBC 5 for free. Over-the-air reception offers the best picture possible because it is delivered directly from NBC 5 to you. Most electronics retailers sell inexpensive antennas.

Where is the NBC 5 and COZI-TV transmitter site?

Cedar Hill, Texas.

Help! I’m lost! What do I do?

For more information or assistance call the FCC Customer Service line: 1-888-225-5322.