Republicans Eager to Take Back District 32

Five political newcomers will face off Tuesday to become the Republican party’s candidate for US Congressional District 32.



The district covers northeast Dallas County and parts of southeast Collin County.



Just two people have held the congressional seat since it was created in 2003.



Republican Pete Sessions held it for 15 years before he was defeated by Democrat Colin Allred in 2018.

Genevieve Collins is considered the frontrunner, raising more than $1 million dollars in donations.

Collins says she’s a seventh-generation Texan, a businesswoman and advocate for public schools. She says her top priority in Washington would be reducing the national debt.

“We need someone that understands that we need less government in business but more business in government and also ensuring that we maintain but also grow our Texas values,” Collins said.

Candidate Mark Sackett brings a long background in business to the table.

He says his priorities include healthcare, defending the first amendment and protecting the border.

“It is big business, really is what government is so what better way to have an impact than to bring experience of big business into business,” Sackett said.

Candidate Jeff Tokar is a retired Garland fire captain, deacon in his church and constitutional conservative who says his commitment to public service suits him for public office.

“I think I’m the person that can beat Colin Allred because I'm just like everybody in this district. I am of the people. I want to be sent by the people and I'll be a servant for the people,” Tokar said.

Floyd McClendon, a retired navy seal, and Jonathan Hollis, who touts his record of public service, are also in the race. They did not respond to NBC 5’s request for an interview.