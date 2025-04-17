Following a bond hearing Monday, the Frisco teenager accused of fatally stabbing another teenager at a track meet earlier this month is free after his $1 million bond was lowered. NBC 5's Maria Guerrero was in the courtroom for the hearing and compiled these notes.

Monday, April 14. McKinney

It is safe to say nerves and emotions were running high ahead of Karmelo Anthony’s bond reduction hearing Monday morning inside the Collin County Courthouse.

The tragic encounter earlier this month between two standout Frisco student-athletes has rocked the community and made headlines across the country.

Karmelo Anthony, 17, is charged with murder in the stabbing death of Austin Metcalf, 17, during a district track meet.

Just after 10 a.m. on April 2, these two promising young lives were forever changed: one lost his life. The other may soon lose his liberty.

Both Frisco ISD teenagers have been described as excellent students and standout athletes in football and track.

Although Frisco police have not yet completed their investigation, and much is still unclear about what exactly transpired that rainy morning, the case has elicited hate-filled comments, theories and opinions of what constitutes self-defense and whether race played any role in the deadly encounter.

Ahead of the 9 a.m. hearing, Judge Angela Tucker in the 199th Judicial District Court filed an ‘order of procedure and decorum’ for the public and members of the media to ensure an ‘orderly, secure, and fair proceeding’ amid significant public and media interest in the case.

Security in and around the courthouse, which is already stringent, was increased amid rampant threats, hate-filled messages and misinformation leveled against those connected to the case.

Seemingly, no one has been spared from the vitriol: Not the two families at the center of the case, not the Collin County District Attorney’s Office, not the defense attorneys hired to represent the teen suspect, not even the judge selected at random for the bond reduction hearing.

With heavily armed members of the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, members of the media and the public were required to pass through two security checkpoints before entering Tucker’s courtroom.

The Metcalf family, including mom Meghan, dad Jeff, several family members and prosecutors were escorted by deputies to the second row on the right side of the courtroom.

A large contingent of Anthony’s family members, friends, and supporters was then filed in and instructed to sit on the left side of the courtroom.

Aside from occasional glances, neither side addressed the other during the proceedings.

This would be the first time the suspected murderer would appear in court.

Deputies led the slender, athletic-built teen into the courtroom. He walked slowly, without emotion, and without looking at the packed gallery. Anthony wore yellow-colored jail garb and was shackled at the waist and ankles.

The hearing began at about 9 a.m. Judge Tucker entered the courtroom, glancing briefly at the teen before taking her seat. Tucker herself made history in 2012 when she became the first Black judge in Collin County’s 170-year history, as profiled by NBC 5.

The distinguished judge began Monday’s proceeding by addressing the proverbial elephant in the room, two actually: race and the need for increased security.

She told the gallery that she has presided over cases involving people of all races and walks of life. We’ve never had issues that security has faced like those in this case, she went on.

The calls to her office have been constant. Fortunately, she said, most are people saying they are praying for her. Tucker clarified she had nothing to do with being selected as the presiding judge in this hearing. Presiding judges are ‘randomly’ selected by computer in the District Clerk’s Office, she said.

She added that six other judges are selected to hear district cases. Tucker said she is only presiding over this bond hearing. Should the grand jury indict the defendant, the random selection process will again occur.

The judge went on to announce that she has also completed a ‘conflict check list’ to ensure that she does not know anyone involved in the case, including witnesses present during the hearing. Tucker did preside over part of Meghan and Jeff Metcalf's divorce in 2016, but does not know either of them.

Housekeeping matters aside, the hearing began.

Anthony’s new defense attorney, Mike Howard, announced that he would have at least one witness testify during the proceedings.

Bill Wirskye, a well-known first assistant at the Collin County District Attorney’s office, announced that the state would not present any witnesses.

Several exhibits were introduced into evidence, including the arrest report filed by the Frisco Police Department, a press release by the defendant’s previous legal counsel, Billy Clark and Kim Cole, and a copy of an online fundraiser for the defendant that has amassed over $412,000 for his family and defense.

Howard called Anthony’s father, Andrew Anthony, to the stand. Wearing a suit, bow-tie and glasses, an understandably nervous Andrew takes a seat. He is asked to talk about his son’s ties to the community, to provide background on the family, their finances and why a reduction in bond was warranted.

Anthony was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Andrew and Kala Hayes. The couple is married and has three younger children. Karmelo is the oldest. The family moved to Texas in 2021, moving first to Irving and then Frisco, all for a ‘better life, better opportunity,’ said Andrew.

Asked to describe his son, Andrew told the judge Karmelo is an A-student with planned to attend college. He is captain of his football and track teams, ‘and a great big brother’ who is active in church.

The Anthonys have family in Arlington. Dad is a finance manager at a Chevrolet dealership in Frisco and said he makes upwards of $72,000 a year and is the family's sole breadwinner. Since the incident, Andrew has taken an unpaid leave of absence from work. The children’s mother is a stay-at-home mom.

The defendant has never been in trouble with the law, ‘No sir, absolutely not,’ he testified.

As for the family’s ability to post a $1 million bond, Andrew said, ‘No, sir, I can’t afford it.’ They have no significant savings and are living ‘paycheck to paycheck,’ he testified.

Their lease ends in June and given hate-filled messages and the family’s home address reportedly leaked online, they are now planning on moving for the ‘family’s safety and security.’

The defense attorney asked the judge to lower Anthony’s bond to $150,000, citing the legal reasons bonds are set and how they are not meant to be ‘oppressive’ or to punish individuals.

If he is granted bond, Anthony will be back home with his parents and siblings, under the watchful eye of Mom and Dad. There are no firearms in the home and objects like knives and scissors would be disposed of.

Howard told the judge there were 10 people able and willing to speak on behalf of his client.

During a non-combative back-and-forth with Wirskye, Andrew was asked if his son had been in trouble at school. There had been one altercation this school year, on Feb. 4, he acknowledged. The incident, which was not detailed in court, did not involve law enforcement.

Regarding finances, Anthony's father testified that the family rents their home in a gated Frisco neighborhood, paying $3,700 monthly.

Wirskye directed Andrew to the online fundraiser where the ‘goal’ amount has been raised at least once, most recently to $500,000. Andrew told the court he has not kept up with the growing online fundraiser because he has been focusing on his son. When it comes to the family’s access to the online fundraiser that could easily cover an estimated 10% cash surety, Andrew said they were unable to access the online account as of the hearing and were working out a solution.

Someone connected to the teen’s second legal team had set up the account. Anthony's father said that if his bond remained at $1 million, he would likely remain in jail.

Andrew said they wanted to preserve funds for Anthony’s eventual trial, which would entail their own experts. The money was also needed for the family to move homes.

Back to the defense attorney, Andrew was asked about his son’s employment. Anthony works two jobs, Footlocker and H-E-B, said his dad. His manager at Footlocker was in the courtroom ready to testify on his behalf, as was Anthony’s position coach on the football team.

During closing arguments, Howard acknowledged, ‘This is obviously an incredibly sad situation all the way around.’ While it is common for bonds to be initially set at about $1 million, they tend to be reduced once the case is before a district judge. A bond is not meant to be oppressive, said Howard. It is to ensure someone shows up to court and to ensure the community is kept safe. Howard said that a million dollars does not necessarily assure the court of compliance, given his client's lack of prior criminal history and despite the ‘seriousness of the offense.’

‘This family needs to be able to survive,’ he said regarding the online funds at their disposal. If the bond is not lowered, it would deprive their side of building a strong defense and, furthermore, put the family at risk. He said an ankle monitor and house arrest would be fair bond conditions.

‘Give this young man a chance to get out of jail and be back with his family,’ Howard concluded.

Wirskye’s called the killing something that appears to be ‘unjustified’ and ‘simply a brutal first-degree murder’ wherefore, ‘reasons unknown,’ Anthony brought a knife to a track meet and for, ‘reasons unknown,’ used deadly force in what could have ended with a fist fight, at worst.

Metcalf’s mother began to wipe tears from her eyes during Wirskye’s closing argument. The significance of the victim’s life taken should be considered when setting the bond amount, he said.

‘To me, I don’t know why we’re here,’ said the prosecutor, insisting the family could pay the hefty bond as is.

This crime has rocked the community, and they need to know serious crimes are handled accordingly, said Wirskye, ending his argument by saying the defense has not met their burden for a reduction.

Howard responded, calling the investigation ‘one-sided’ so far and adding that self-defense will be a central issue in the case that will ultimately be up to a jury.

He goes on to say it is ‘unfair’ to say this appears to be an unjustified homicide.

The time has come for Judge Tucker to issue her ruling.

‘In this case, it’s important to note this court or any other criminal court, we are not courts of public opinion,’ she states. This is a court of fairness and justice. Tucker shares that for the first time in 13 years, her office has received calls indicating people are praying for her. Tucker says it is unfortunate that both families have been subjected to public opinion.

She bases bond amounts solely "on law." Tucker disagreed that bond amounts should in any way try to put a dollar amount on a life. The judge is confident a $1 million bond would not hold up on appeal. Her ruling takes several factors into account, balancing the community's safety and the offense's nature.

Tucker’s ruling: bond is lowered to $250,000. Bond conditions include house arrest with an ankle monitor. Anthony is required to be supervised at all times. Should he need to leave home, the court must approve it first. Anthony must check in every Friday with the court’s bailiff, said Tucker.

Tucker addresses the defendant, warning him that violating her conditions will result in a return to the county jail until the case concludes. Anthony told the judge he understood.

There were no significant reactions in the courtroom. Metcalf’s mom, however, held her head down, shaking her head and wiping tears with tissue paper.

April 2, 2025. Frisco

There is one thing most people can agree on. High-profile defense attorney Mike Howard said it best on Monday outside the Collin County District Courthouse in McKinney: “This is a tragedy all the way around.”

Two families were forever shattered instantly during a District 11-5A Frisco ISD track meet at Kuykendall Stadium on the morning of April 2.

More than 100 students from across the district participated in the meet, including Memorial High School student Austin Metcalf and Centennial High School student Karmelo Anthony.

By all indications, the teens did not previously know each other.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by police, approximately 30 to 40 students and a handful of coaches witnessed the horrific scene or overheard the suspect admit to stabbing the other teen in self-defense.

One witness told police it started with Anthony, a Centennial athlete, sitting underneath Memorial High’s pop-up tent. Metcalf, a Memorial athlete, reportedly told Anthony to move from under their team’s tent.

Anthony immediately grabbed his bag, reached his hand inside and said: ‘Touch me and see what happens,’ according to the witness. Metcalf went on to "touch" Anthony before being issued a similar warning. Moments later as Metcalf "grabbed" Anthony to move him away, the witness told police Anthony took out a "black knife," stabbed Metcalf in the chest and ran off before being arrested by police.

Metcalf, 17, grabbed his chest and asked those around him for help. His twin brother, Hunter, ran to his side. Austin lay dying in his twin brother’s arms.

While no school resource officers were inside the stadium during the incident, one officer was about 200 yards away and rushed in, as did city police officers who were in the area.

Arresting officers detailed their interaction with witnesses and the alleged suspect, who repeatedly admitted to the stabbing.

‘I’m not the alleged, I did it,’ the arresting officer recalled Anthony saying.

At one point, Anthony asked an officer if what happened could be considered self-defense and asked if the victim was going to be OK.

Metcalf was pronounced dead while on the way to the hospital.

The beloved teenager was laid to rest on Saturday, April 12.

What's next?

The DA’s office will await the completion of the Frisco Police Department’s investigation. They'll review the case and send it to a grand jury at an undetermined time, said DA Greg Willis following Monday’s hearing. It'll be up to the grand jury whether or not Anthony is indicted in the case.