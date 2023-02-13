Report Shows Surge in Some Dallas Violent Crimes

Dallas City Council members Monday called for more progress in combating violent crime as they heard a report from police that said some categories have increased so far this year.

They received honest answers from Chief Eddie Garcia.

He said police will keep fighting but more officers are needed.

“We’re all trying to move these resources around to increase visibility in certain areas, so we can continue to reduce incidents,” Garcia said.

A shooting in Deep Ellum Sunday night is an example of an increase in aggravated assault.

Boards covered windows Monday that were damaged by bullets at The Free Man restaurant and bar on Commerce Street.

An employee who provides music and security at the business was caught in the crossfire of a shooting outside according to a co-worker. The victim was said to be recovering Monday.

A spokesperson for the Deep Ellum Foundation, which represents business and property owners, said violent crime was down 24% last year in the entertainment district.

Police said aggravated assault is up citywide so far this year, partly because some incidents over the past month had many victims, despite a reduction in the number of incidents.

“We have less incidences, which we’re all really glad about, but unfortunately more victims which we are less pleased about. If I have to choose I would have it the other way. I would want less victims,” Councilmember Cara Mendelsohn said.

So far in 2023 through Friday, Feb. 10, aggravated assault that is not family violence was up 24%. Family violence assault was up 11%. Murder was up 15%.

But crimes continue to decline. Business robbery was down 45%. Overall property crime was down 14%. Overall crimes against persons were down, but just under 1%.

City Council members praise the progress that police have made.

Councilmember Tennell Atkins said a corner in his far southern Dallas district was notorious.

“A great kudos to you and your staff for the crime on Bonnie View and Simpson Stuart,” Atkins said.

Dallas also pursued programs separate from police to help reduce crime at apartments and other high-crime areas. Better lighting, blight reduction and violence interrupters, who are not sworn officers are among the programs. Alternative response to mental health calls with social service workers has been expanded.

All together police credit these programs for contributing to the progress that has been made on violent crime over the past two years, but challenges remain.

“Obviously, the work the men and women have done, tremendous work to reduce violent crime two years consecutively but there are challenges and there are successes,” Garcia said.

Advocates against human trafficking were at City Hall Monday for a luncheon and a briefing on police efforts against those crimes.

Police who handle those cases say trafficking victims for sex or forced labor may be happening anywhere.

“The detectives that handle human trafficking, they’re assigned to vice, so they’re working gambling and other crimes,” Dallas Police Major Devon Palk said.

It is one of the areas in which council members asked for more progress.

“We need to grow as a department,” Garcia said. “We need staff, you know? We look and talk about how we move resources around. We need more dedicated staff, that’s number one.”

Garcia said more technology like cameras could also help.

More officers have left the force than Dallas was able to hire each of the past two years.

As the city tries to ramp up hiring, Garcia said Dallas Police will keep seeking progress with the people they have.