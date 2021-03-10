Rep. Colin Allred to Discuss Winter Storm Assistance in Telephone Town Hall

Congressman Colin Allred (TX-32) will host a telephone town hall on available assistance for North Texans affected by last month's winter storm.
The town hall will take place on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Allred will be joined by Juan Ayala, Governmental Affairs representative from FEMA Region 6, and Susheel Kumar, a Public Information Officer from the Small Business Administration.
Representatives from the Texas Department of Insurance will also join the town hall to answer questions and discuss available federal resources and state assistance.
To listen or RSVP to the event, visit allred.house.gov/live.