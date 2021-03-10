North Texas

Rep. Colin Allred to Discuss Winter Storm Assistance in Telephone Town Hall

The town hall will take place on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Congressman Colin Allred (TX-32) will host a telephone town hall on available assistance for North Texans affected by last month's winter storm.

The town hall will take place on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Allred will be joined by Juan Ayala, Governmental Affairs representative from FEMA Region 6, and Susheel Kumar, a Public Information Officer from the Small Business Administration.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 58 mins ago

Texas Man Dies in Montana Skiing Accident

Representatives from the Texas Department of Insurance will also join the town hall to answer questions and discuss available federal resources and state assistance. 

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

To listen or RSVP to the event, visit allred.house.gov/live.

This article tagged under:

North Texaswinter stormColin AllredTown Hall
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us