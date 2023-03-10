Dallas

Rental Scooters and Bikes Returning to Dallas Streets. Here's How It Will Be Different

Shared scooters were removed from Dallas in 2020

By Ken Kalthoff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Shared scooters and bikes are about to return to the streets of Dallas.

It’s the result of more than two years of planning after up to 10,000 of the shared vehicles on the street proved to be a nuisance for the city.

There were shared bikes in 2017 and 2018, then shared scooters from 2018 to 2020 before the city ordered them removed.

Now, Lime is one of three vendors selected by the City of Dallas to provide a smaller fleet of shared scooters and bikes. Each vendor will have just 500 for now.

“Yes, there were some issues. We have learned a lot from the previous pilot program,” Lime Dallas Operations Manager Kelly Pierce said.

Lime’s new scooters are better than before. They have a lower center of gravity for a more stable ride. They have better brakes and suspension, like a mountain bike, to handle bumps.

NBCDFW.com

“We’ve done a lot of research. We designed everything in-house,” Pierce said.

For those who prefer a seated ride, Lime will have 50 bikes in the mix.

Both bikes and scooters have top speeds of 20 miles per hour, and 10 in slow zones. They’re programmed to stop if riders try to take them where they don’t belong.

Some scooter riders were seen on Dallas freeways in the past.

“That will be impossible now. With the latest technology we’re implementing now in geofencing, both on device and in the back end, you won’t be able to take it into specific zones,” Pierce said.

Dallas Dec 10, 2019

Dallas Police Offer Scooter Safety Recommendations as City Considers Ordinance Revisions

Dallas Feb 18, 2020

New Dallas Scooter Rules Proposed

Dallas Sep 2, 2020

Scooters Temporarily Banned From Dallas Streets

Educating riders about the rules is another requirement of the city’s new so-called “dockless vehicle” program.

To teach rules like no sidewalk riding, safety training is required on the smartphone app riders use to arrange rides.

The city is setting up parking zones like the one already in place in Deep Ellum.

To promote equity, firms will be required to park some of their equipment in underserved areas that were overlooked before.

The city had early forecast launching the new service in February but now in March, it is still not quite ready to start.

“We’ll be launching in the coming weeks and we’re working with the City of Dallas to be sure the program is a success from day one,” Peirce said.

Lime has a Dallas warehouse full of equipment ready to roll.

The other two providers, Bird and Superpedestrian, did not respond to requests to demonstrate their new products.

ONLINE: More information about the city program can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us