DallasNews.com

#RememberUvalde With 21 Minutes of Social Media Silence for 21 Victims

Silence your social accounts Tuesday from noon until 12:21 p.m. so the people of Uvalde can feel our support from all over Texas

NBC 5 News

So many of us are grieving for the city of Uvalde, for the moms and dads and sisters and brothers, for husbands and daughters of those who will never again hear the laughter of their loved ones. We can’t imagine the pain coursing through this small community in our state that terror invaded this week when a gunman killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School.

The Dallas Morning News is asking each of you to join in a moment of silence Tuesday at noon for 21 minutes to pay tribute and remembrance to the 21 children and teachers who are no longer with us.

We’re asking you to join us with many of our media friends across the state to silence your social accounts from noon until 12:21 p.m. so the people of Uvalde can feel our support from all over Texas.

Read more from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.
Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comUvalde School ShootingUvalderobb elementary
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us