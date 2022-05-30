RememberUvalde With 21 Minutes of Social Media Silence for 21 Victims

So many of us are grieving for the city of Uvalde, for the moms and dads and sisters and brothers, for husbands and daughters of those who will never again hear the laughter of their loved ones. We can’t imagine the pain coursing through this small community in our state that terror invaded this week when a gunman killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School.

The Dallas Morning News is asking each of you to join in a moment of silence Tuesday at noon for 21 minutes to pay tribute and remembrance to the 21 children and teachers who are no longer with us.

We’re asking you to join us with many of our media friends across the state to silence your social accounts from noon until 12:21 p.m. so the people of Uvalde can feel our support from all over Texas.