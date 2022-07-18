Do you love tamales? If so, the city of Lewisville has just the event for you.

Registration is open for The 18th annual Padrino Foods World Tamale Eating Championship held during Lewisville Western Days.

The event will take place at noon on Saturday, Sept. 24 on the steps of the Lewisville City Hall.

Because the event is a sanctioned Major League Eating event, all individuals must be registered to participate beforehand. No in-person registration is expected on the day of the event.

Prizes totaling $3,500 will be awarded including $1,500 for the winner.

Last year's winner downed 86 tamales in 10 minutes. You can watch last year's contest here.