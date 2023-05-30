Fort Worth

Registration Open for North Texas Swim Safe Programs

Fort Worth nonprofit offers low-cost drowning prevention programs

By Deborah Ferguson

Generic Pool Generic City Pool Camden
NBC10

Registration is going on now for a program in Fort Worth whose mission is to prevent drownings.

Fort Worth Drowning Prevention Coalition provides no-to-low cost in-water and dry land education to families in the Fort Worth area. It's for non-swimmers aged four to 104.

The statistics provided by the nonprofit are staggering:

  • Texas is #1 for pool drowning deaths.
  • Tarrant County is top 3 in Texas for total and per capita pediatric drowning deaths; 60% of children who drown in backyard pools are Anglo and under four years old.
  • For children under 14, drowning is the 2nd leading cause of accidental death, and for children aged 1-4 drowning is the leading cause of accidental death.
  • For adults, drowning is the 5th leading cause of accidental death.
  • 70% of African American children, 60% of Latino children and 40% of Caucasian children have low or no swimming ability.

Register for the Swim Safe programs here.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worthswimming
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us