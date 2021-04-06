Regional Pageant Winner Wants to Make Wheelchair Users More Visible

When Kenda Felker of Paris, Texas entered the Ms. Wheelchair USA pageant, she had a mission.

"I hate the word disability," Felker said. "A lot of times people with modified abilities -- or I say 'handiCAPABLE' people -- a lot of times we're overlooked."

It's hard to overlook a woman wearing a crown.

Felker won the Ms. Wheelchair Southwestern USA title last month. Her platform is "Handicapable: Where There's a Wheel, There's a Way."

"A lot of times here in this chair, you don't feel beautiful," Felker said. "But when you've got a crown, honey, you feel beautiful!"

Felker was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at 15 years old. Twelve years ago, MS took her ability to walk. She's in a wheelchair, but that hasn't stopped Felker from coaching her daughters' sports teams, or teaching middle school students.

"I just want to do what everybody else does," Felker said. "I know I can do it. Maybe not the same way you can, but I know I can do it."

She's used her platform to draw attention to issues, like a lack of "handicapable" parking in her town.

"If you or someone you know is not 'handicapable,' a lot of times you just don't think about those things," Felker said. "It's a 'see me,' you know? Don't just dismiss because I can't walk."

Felker will be one of 20 women to compete in the Ms. Wheelchair USA pageant in Ohio in July. Events include personal interviews, evening gown, and on-stage speeches.

The pageant started as a state competition in Ohio. This is the 15th year for the national pageant. The pageant coordinator said they were limiting competitors this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.