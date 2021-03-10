Ree Drummond's Nephew in Critical Condition After Fire Truck Crash on Family Ranch

“The Pioneer Woman” Ree Drummond’s nephew is in critical condition after a crash on the Drummond family ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, on Wednesday.

Two fire trucks crashed head-on, according to the accident report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and one of the drivers, 21-year-old Caleb G. Drummond, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The report said he had injuries to his "head, trunk internal, arm and leg."

The other driver, Ree's husband, Ladd Drummond, waived treatment at the scene, according to OHP.

Jerry Roberts, the director of Osage County Emergency Management, told TODAY that Drummond’s nephew was alert when he was taken to the hospital.

“When they left with him, he was talking to me so that’s a good sign,” Roberts said. “He never opened his eyes or nothing but he was talking.”

Roberts explained that the two had been driving their own fire trucks to battle an 800- to 900-acre brush fire on their property, along with other ranchers and volunteer firefighters helping to put out the blaze. He said it was unclear what caused the crash, but it had happened after the fire was contained and they were packing up to head out.

He added that OHP is investigating what caused the wreck but his team will head back out to the property on Thursday to investigate what caused the fire. Roberts said it’s their normal fire season but things have been very busy the past few days because of dry conditions and high winds.

“Today, it’s been just one right after another,” he said, adding that his department had seen six fires just Wednesday. “We don’t even get through with one before there’s another one coming in."

