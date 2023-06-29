Sparks will fly across North Texas this Fourth of July, and NBC 5 has compiled a great list of celebrations for you and your family to enjoy.

The Fourth of July, also known as Independence Day, commemorates the 1776 signing of the United States Declaration of Independence. Since becoming a federal holiday in 1941, the birth of our nation’s independence has been celebrated by fireworks, parades, barbecues, and family gatherings.

FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS IN NORTH TEXAS

ADDISON

Kaboom Town!

Monday, July 3; 5 p.m. - 11 p.m.

4970 Addison Circle

Free general admission tickets to this Addison event have already sold out, but guests can purchase a hotel package that guarantees admission for up to six people. Several Addison hotels are offering special rates, starting at $99, with included Kaboom Town tickets.

ARLINGTON

Arlington Independence Day Parade

Tuesday, July 4; 9 a.m.

Free admission

On Tuesday, July 4, the Arlington Independence Day Parade returns to Downtown Arlington. The parade is the oldest event in Arlington and one of the largest parades in Texas. Sponsored by the City of Arlington and the University of Texas at Arlington. For more information, click HERE

Light Up Arlington

Monday, July 3; 6 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Downtown Arlington, 101 S. Mesquite Street

Downtown Arlington will feature a fireworks show on Monday night after an evening-long festival. The event will also set the stage for the next morning’s July Fourth parade. Both events are free to attend. For more information, click HERE

BURLESON

Party at the Pavillion

Tuesday, July 4; 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

The Standard at Chisenhall, 279 W Hidden Creek Parkway

Celebrate the 4th at the Standard at Chisenhall! Bring your car, a lawn chair, or a blanket and take in the Burleson fireworks. Live music will be performed by Brock DeWald and Neon Prophets. There will be kids’ activities, a variety of vendors, and food trucks. No outside food or drinks are allowed. Parking opens at 5 p.m. Tickets are available online. For more information, click HERE

Red, White, and BTX

Tuesday, July 4; 9 a.m.

Chisenhall Sports Complex, 500 Chisenhall Park Lane

Bring your blankets and lawn chairs to enjoy the City's annual 4th of July celebration, featuring food trucks, a free concert and fireworks show. Gates open at 5 p.m. No pop-ups or stakes will be allowed in-ground. No alcohol, glass bottles, pets or tents are permitted in the park. Fireworks, including sparklers, are also not permitted. No outside vendors are allowed within the park. For more information, click HERE

CARROLLTON

Community Fireworks Display

Monday, July 3; 9:30 p.m.

Josey Ranch Lake, 1700 Keller Springs Road

Josey Ranch Lake in Carrollton will be illuminated for a 15-minute fireworks show. The display can also be viewed from the park or in surrounding neighborhoods, and it will be streamed live starting at 9:30 p.m. For more information, click HERE

CLEBURNE

4th of July Celebration

Tuesday, July 4; 11 a.m.

Lake Pat Cleburne/Cleburne Golf Links, 2501 Country Club Road

Don’t miss out on Cleburne’s 4th of July Celebration at Lake Pat Cleburne! Starting at 11 a.m., enjoy free parking, vendors, and food trucks. At 6:30 p.m., gates open at Cleburne Golf Links. Don’t forget to stick around for fireworks. Lawn chairs are welcome. No outside food or drinks will be available and will be for purchase only. Registration is required for parking at Cleburne Golf Links. Free viewing will be available along Lakeshore Drive. For more information, click HERE

COPPELL

Celebrate Coppell: Party in the Park

Saturday, July 1; 6 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Andrew Brown Park East, 260 Parkway Boulevard

Head over to Andrew Brown Park to enjoy the festivities! There will be great food and live performances from Micky and the Motorcars and The Spazmatics, as well as lawn games and festival photo ops! After all the epic music you can cruise over to the park for the fireworks which begins at 9:45 p.m. For more information, click HERE

Celebrate Coppell: Parade Down Parkway

Tuesday, July 4; 9 a.m.

Begins at Samuel Boulevard and Sandy Lake Road

Celebrate Independence Day with the Parade Down Parkway! Gather up your crew and get ready for all the red, white, and blue. Be sure to line the parade route early for the best spot to see all the floats go by! This event is free of charge so get to the parade route early to secure the best spots to view all the excitement. For more information, click HERE

CORSICANA

Freedom Festival

Tuesday, July 4; 6 p.m.

I.O.O.F Park

Hosted by the City of Corsicana Parks and Recreation Department, this great Independence Day celebration features food, fun, live music and fireworks. The fireworks start at 9:25 p.m. Don’t forget your blankets and chairs. For more information, 903-654-4874 or click HERE

DALLAS

A Star-Spangled Spectacular with the Dallas Winds

Tuesday, July 4; 1 p.m.

Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora Street

Enjoy a red, white, and blue musical to salute Mom, apple pie, and indoor fireworks to beat the heat at the Meyerson Symphony Center. This year we’ll have a world record for most piccolos playing. In-person tickets are available, but if you can’t attend in person the event will also be streamed online with an offering of 1 pass per household. For more information, click HERE

Fair Park Fourth

Tuesday, July 4; 4:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.

3809 Grand Avenue

Fair Park Fourth is back to light up the sky with a firework show. The event will feature food trucks, entertainment, live music, local market vendors, hands-on activities for the kids, and concession offerings. Admission is free. For more information, click HERE

Klyde Warren Park’s Independence Day Celebration

Saturday, July 1; 7 p.m. -10 p.m.

Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway

This Dallas Park will host three hours of music synced from the playlist of DJ Lucy Wrubel, live music from Angel White, Prophets, and Outlaws, food trucks, and family fun games before a colorful firework show as the grand finale. For more information, click HERE

DECATUR

Victory's Fireworks Over Decatur and Concert

Sunday, July 2; 7 p.m.

Victory Church, 400 US Highway 380

Enjoy fireworks at this free family event which will have food trucks, live music, games, water slides, a bounce house and fireworks. For more information, click HERE

DENTON

Denton 4th of July Weekend

Saturday, July 1 – Monday, July 3

Enjoy a fun-filled weekend in Denton with a variety of activities for all. Some events include Saturday’s Liberty 5K Run & Walk, Jubilee, and Yankee Doodle Parade. The much-anticipated fireworks show is Monday, July 3 and starts at 9:30 p.m. Downtown Denton Square. There’s so much to do in Denton this 4th of July weekend, come indulge in all the fun. For more information, click HERE

DESOTO/LANCASTER

Fourth of July Celebration

Tuesday, July 4; 6 p.m.

Lancaster Community Park

The cities of Desoto and Lancaster have partnered to bring you an amazing 4th. This exciting event at Lancaster Community Park includes games for all ages to enjoy, activities for the kids, live music, and it wouldn’t be a celebration without the fireworks so don’t fret we’ll have those too. They’ll be food from a variety of vendors to satisfy any appetite. Parking and admission are free. For more information, click HERE

DUNCANVILLE

City of Duncanville 4th of July Celebration

Tuesday, July 4; 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Armstrong Park, 100 James Collins Boulevard

The City of Duncanville invites you to join its Independence Day Celebration. It kicks off with a parade at 9 a.m. and then leads on with the actual celebration starting at 6 p.m. The celebration includes live music, impeccable food, face painting, bounce houses and more. The fun doesn’t end here because the fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m. Wristbands are required for entry and can be picked up at the Recreational Center. For more information, click HERE

FARMERS BRANCH

Independence Day Celebration

Saturday, July 1; 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Farmers Branch Historical Park, 2540 Farmers Branch Lane

Celebrate Independence Day with neighbors, family, and friends! Tons of activities for the kids, air-brushed tattoos, balloon animals, live music by Empire 6; the list goes on for what all they’ll be to do. Food and beverages will be for sale to tackle your appetite while having all that fun. For more information, click HERE

FLOWER MOUND

Independence Fest 2023

Tuesday, July 4; 5 p.m.

Bakersfield Park, 1201 Duncan Lane

Enjoy Independence Day with the whole family at Bakersfield Park! Festivities begin with the children’s parade and end with live musical performances headlined by Eli Young Band. The festival will also include a children’s play area, a vintage car show, an amazing fireworks show and local vendors and food trucks. Gates open at 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free. For more information, click HERE

Stars and Stripes Splashtacular

Tuesday, July 4; 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Flower Mound Community Activity Center Outdoor Waterpark, 1200 Gerault Road

Cool off this Fourth with the family at Flower Mound’s Stars and Stripes Splashtacular! There will be activities and games throughout the day that are fun for all ages. Check out the link above for admission information. For more information, click HERE

FORT WORTH

Fort Worth's Fourth

Tuesday, July 4; 5 p.m.

Panther Island Pavillion, 395 Purcey Street

Guests can float on the Trinity River at Panther Island Pavilion before enjoying festival food and cold drinks from a variety of vendors and watching an amazing firework show. For more information, click HERE

FRISCO

Frisco Freedom Fest

Monday, July 3 – Tuesday, July 4

Simpson Plaza in Frisco Square

Frisco Freedom Fest, presented by the City of Frisco with NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 serving as media sponsors. Don’t miss out on the celebration that only happens once a year. Come observe and enjoy Independence Day with mind-blowing fireworks, great food at the Taste of Frisco, fantastic music, a cornhole tournament, Dachshund Dash, Yankee Doodle Poodle Parade, the Hotter N' Firecrackers 5K, Glow Run, a Party on the Plaza, and much more. For more information, click HERE

Star Spangled Spectacular: A Firewheel Celebration

Sunday, July 2

Firewheel Town Center

Firewheel Town Center returns with more activities, including food vendors, picture moments, live mainstage entertainment, family activities, inflatables, oversized lawn games, a firework show, and more. For more information, click HERE

GRANBURY

Granbury’s Hometown 4th of July Festival

Saturday, July 1 – Tuesday, July 4

Granbury Chamber of Commerce, 3408 E US Highway 377

Enjoy three days of activities in Granbury this Fourth! The weekend’s festivities include vendors, a parade, and fireworks. For more information, click HERE

GRAND PRAIRIE

Lone Stars and Stripes Celebration

Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4, gates open at 3 p.m., races begin at 5 p.m.

1000 Lone Star Pkwy, Grand Prairie

We want to welcome you to racing, fund and fireworks. Start the evening off with a good race and more. Some of the fun includes pony rides, petting zoos, and inflatables for the kids to enjoy. Finish the night off with the fireworks show choreographed to music. For more information click HERE

GRAPEVINE

40th Annual July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza

Tuesday, July 4; 9:30 p.m.

Oak Grove Park, 2520 Oak Grove Loop South

Celebrate America’s birthday with the Annual Fireworks Extravaganza! Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m., accompanied by patriotic music. Oak Grove Park provides the most parking and viewing space but there are many other options for watching the show! For more information, click HERE

IRVING

Sparks Stripes Irving Texas

Tuesday, July 4 at 9 a.m.

Heritage Park, 217 South Main Street

Irving’s Independence Day Celebration is back this year for an exciting celebration! Don’t miss the Independence Day Parade in the Heritage District at 9 a.m. and join the community at Levy Event Plaza at 6 p.m. for live music, fireworks and more. For more information, click HERE

LAKE DALLAS

Lake Cities 4th of July

Saturday, July 1; 9 a.m.

Lake Dallas City Park, 101 E Hundley Drive

Saturday’s festivities begin with a patriotic parade at 9 a.m., followed by food, contests, and vendors. The day closes with one of the area’s most spectacular fireworks shows! For more information, click HERE

LANCASTER/DESOTO

Fourth of July Celebration

Tuesday, July 4; 6 p.m.

Lancaster Community Park

The cities of Lancaster and Desoto have partnered to bring you an amazing 4th. This exciting event at Lancaster Community Park includes games for all ages to enjoy, activities for the kids, and live music, and it wouldn’t be a celebration without the fireworks so don’t fret we’ll have those too. They’ll be food from a variety of vendors to satisfy any appetite. Parking and admission are free. For more information, click HERE

LEWISVILLE

Castle Hills Freedom Festival

Tuesday, July 4, 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Lake Avalon, 2590 King Arthur Boulevard

The City of Lewisville and the Castle Hills Community invite you to the 25th anniversary Freedom Festival on July 4. The festival includes carnival games, bounce houses, and music. Stick around for the fireworks that start at dusk. The event is free. They'll be food trucks and Castle Hill's own El Patio Mex Tex, Hills Cafe' T.B.D. Kitchen, and the Grind Burger Bar. For more information, click HERE

LITTLE ELM

July Jubilee

Tuesday, July 4

Little Elm Park, 701 W. Eldorado Parkway

Little Elm Park will be open all Tuesday for a day full of live music, vendors, and much more! The day will be capped off by two fireworks displays over the lake. One show will take place at Little Elm Park and the other at Little Elm High School. Parking and camping passes are on sale now. For more information, click HERE

MANSFIELD

Mansfield Rocks

Monday, July 3; 6 p.m.

Big League Dreams, 500 Heritage Parkway South

Mansfield Rocks returns to Big League Dreams to celebrate 15 years of family, fun, fireworks, and freedom. They'll be activities, live music, food, games, slides and a wave pool at Hawaiian Falls. The finale will be the firework show. For more information, click HERE

MCKINNEY

Red, White, and BOOM!

Monday, July 3 - Tuesday, July 4

6375 Collin McKinney Parkway

Free admission and parking

Head to downtown McKinney into Gabe Nesbitt Community Park to begin the first of two full days of fun with the family. Enjoy free kid's activities, music, food, a concert, and a firework display. On day two head to downtown Mckinney for the hometown parade and the Yankee Doodle block party. There will be dining and shopping options offered. Admission and parking are free. For more information, click HERE

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS/HALTON CITY

North Tarrant Family 4th Fireworks and Drone Show

Monday, July 3

BISD Plaza, 6351 Blvd 26, North Richland Hills

Free Admission and Parking

This year's event will feature a display of fireworks and drones from 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. A choreographed presentation will be facilitated by Sky Elements Drones with more than 1,000 airborne drones to light the sky. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome. They'll be games for the family to play in anticipation of the firework show. Admission and parking are free. For more information, click HERE

PLANO

Plano’s All-American 4th

Tuesday, July 4; 6 pm. - 10 p.m.

Parking is available at 2800 E Spring Creek Parkway

We welcome you to celebrate the birth of the USA and Plano's 150th birthday. There will be free treats and gifts for all gifts. Attendees may bring their blankets and lawn chairs and coolers. Parking will be available at Collin College. This family-friendly event will have a free kid zone, parade, and firework show. Food and beverages will be on sale and much more. Pets are prohibited. For more information, click HERE

ROCKWALL

Rockwall's 4th of July Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4; 11 a.m.

We invite you to come engage in our spectacular parade kicking off at 11 a.m. starting from Wilkinson-Sanders stadium and concluding at Dobbs Elementary School. There will be fireworks and live music near 9:15 p.m. For more information click HERE

SOUTHLAKE

South Lake Stars and Stripes

Monday, July 3, 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

285 Grand Ave, Southlake

Join us for fun in the town square in the city of South Lake. They’ll be live entertainment, food and beverage options. They’ll be games and crafts that the entire family can enjoy. We want you to be a part of the celebration. For more information click HERE

STEPHENVILLE

4th of July at Stephenville City Park

Tuesday, July 4 at 9 a.m.

709 Riverside Drive, Stephenville

Celebrate the Fourth of July with a Parade. The City of Stephenville would like to invite you to an exciting parade that will feature many floats and vehicles all decorated in celebration of Independence Day. They'll be fireworks, food, and fun for all. Don't miss out on this event. For more information click, HERE

TERRELL

Terrell Let it Fly Freedom Fest

Tuesday, July 4

Terrell Municipal Airport, 400 W British Flying School Boulevard

Free admission and parking

Bring out the lawn chairs and enjoy a unique, fun-filled Fourth at Terrell Municipal Airport! Festivities will include food vendors, kid's zones, activities for all ages, and a firework display to cap off the night! Gates will open at 5 p.m. For more information, click HERE

Liberty by the Lake

Saturday, July 1

The Colony Five Star Complex, 4100 Blair Oaks

The 26th annual Liberty by the Lake Festival will kick off with a 5K/10K/1M walk/run and a parade. The evening will feature food vendors, rides, a concert, and a firework display above The Colony Five Star Complex. For more information, click HERE

TROPHY CLUB

Fourth of July Celebration

Tuesday, July 4

Independence Park, 501 Parkview Drive

Head to Trophy Club’s Independence for a Fourth of July full of activities. Come out early and lace up your running shoes for the Patriot 5K and Fun Run! The races start at 7:15 a.m. The Parade of Patriots will take place after the races and the fireworks celebration will proceed. For more information, click HERE

WEATHERFORD

Spark in the Park 2022

Tuesday, July 4 from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Heritage Park Amphitheater, 503 Santa Fe Drive

Head to Heritage Park to enjoy a night of music and fireworks! This year Pat Green headlines Spark in the Park. Opening acts will be East Texas native, Chris Colston. One of the largest fireworks displays in North Texas follows this little blues and rock 'n' roll show. Experience Weatherford invites you to this free event. For more information, click HERE