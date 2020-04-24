Red Oak Police Searching for Aggravated Robbery Suspect

Red Oak police are searching for a man suspected of committing aggravated robbery on Monday.

According to the Red Oak Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Walmart at 100 Ryan Drive at 5:27 p.m. in reference to an aggravated robbery.

Police said the dispatcher informed officers that a male suspect dragged an elderly female customer to the ground while attempting to steal from her purse.

The person who reported the incident said the suspect jumped into a vehicle and fled the scene toward northbound Interstate Highway 35 East.

Officers searched the area but could not locate the suspect or the vehicle, police said.

The Red Oak Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is attempting to identify the suspects. Anyone with information about the identity of the subjects should contact Detective Steven Nelson at 469-218-7703 or SNelson@redoaktx.org or call the Red Oak Police Department at 972-775-3333.