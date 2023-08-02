Red flag warnings continue, fire crews prepare for pop-up fires

The excessive heat, dry conditions, and low humidity coupled with winds have much of the western portion of North Texas under a Red Flag Warning. In other words, there's an increased risk of fire danger.

Tarrant County has a burn ban in effect for the unincorporated portions of the county due to the dangerous conditions.

Meanwhile, all fire departments in these areas are on extra alert on extreme fire weather days such as this.

Benbrook, an area that is on the outer edge of the county and backs up to farmland, is also a spot fire crews are keeping an eye on.

He said his crews began prepping their brush trucks and water tankers early in the morning to be prepared for any pop-up fires.

"A fire could actually travel across a field 100 yards in less than a minute," said Davis who explained why time is of the essence.

"The humidity keeps dropping, and as humanity keeps dropping, and it drops down to a percentage that's so very low that the temperature is going up. We have to be on that ready response on a regular basis," explained Davis who said the wind doesn't help either.

"You may not think that 10 miles an hour is a whole lot, but when you're fighting a grass fire and as dry as the grass is out there right now, a 10-mile-an-hour wind can push your fire real fast," said Davis.

Over in Mineral Wells, they too have been keeping a close eye on the weather.

"I believe the winds are supposed to be a little shifty today and make wildfires a little erratic in which direction they go and how they shift easily," said Ryan Dunn, the Mineral Wells Fire Chief.

He said they too work with nearby counties who help provide mutual aid in the event of a wildfire. Dunn said they also have quick access to state partners such as the Texas A&M Forest Service which has a location in Mineral Wells.

“We want to make sure we keep people homes safe, people safe and everything that they own safe," said Dunn.

The heat and fatigue of fighting fires in it take a toll on firefighters who regardless still show up to the job. Chief Davis said he's just asking the public to show its support by following burn ban rules.

"Please no outdoor burning even if you're going to grill in your backyard and do anything in your backyard safety first," he said. "Let's be safe until this heat passes, and hopefully we'll get some rain."