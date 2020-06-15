Red Cross Now Testing All Blood Donations for COVID-19 Antibodies

The American Red Cross is now testing all blood, platelet, and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.

Antibody testing can indicate if the donor's immune system has produced antibodies for COVID-19, regardless of whether or not they developed symptoms.

The test used by the Red Cross is authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

According to the American Red Cross, there is an urgent need for blood donations as hospitals resume surgeries and treatments.

Donations will be tested using samples taken at the time of donation and sent to a laboratory where they will undergo routine infectious disease testing. A positive antibody test result does not mean that the donor is infected with coronavirus or has developed immunity, the Red Cross said.

Results from the antibody test will be available within 7 to 10 days via the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

"As an organization dedicated to helping others, the Red Cross is pleased to provide more information about COVID-19 to our valued donors," Dr. Erin Goodhue, executive medical director of direct patient care with the Red Cross Biomedical Services, said. "If you are feeling healthy and well, please schedule an appointment to not only help saves lives but also learn about your potential exposure to COVID-19."

Donation appointments can be made by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767, or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

According to the American Red Cross, individuals who donate between June 1 and June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon Gift Card via email.

Individuals who do not feel well or who believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should postpone their donation, the Red Cross said.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center is taking safety precautions like conducting temperature checks, practicing social distancing, and utilizing face coverings for donors and staff.

Donors must schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear face coverings or masks.

Here are the blood donation opportunities between June 15 and June 30:

Collin County

Allen

June 15: Holiday Inn Express, 205 Central Expressway North from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

June 21: Bait-ul-ikram Mosque, 1850 Hedgcoxe Road from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

McKinney

June 23: Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites McKinney-Fairview, 3220 Craig Drive from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Melissa

June 20: The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints, 737 East Melissa Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Plano

June 17: Residence Inn Dallas Plano Richardson at Coit Road, 300 Silverglen Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 24: Plano Super Bowl, 2521 Avenue K from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dallas County

Dallas

June 15: American Red Cross Dallas Chapter, 2055 Kendall Drive from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

June 16: Royal Lane Baptist Church, 6707 Royal Lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 18: Highland Park United Methodist Church, 3300 Mockingbird Lane from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 18: American Red Cross Dallas Chapter, 2055 Kendall Drive 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

June 19: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Bennett, 1800 Bennett Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 23: Lakewest Family YMCA, 3737 Goldman Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 23: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10701 East Lake Highland Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 24: Trammell Crow Center, 2010 Flora Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 25: One Uptown, 2619 McKinney Avenue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 25: White Rock Family YMCA, 7112 Gaston Avenue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 25: American Red Cross Dallas Chapter, 2055 Kendall Drive from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

June 26: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 14740 Meandering Way from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 30: Moody Family YMCA, 6000 Preston Road from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Duncanville

June 22: Duncanville Public Library, 201 James Collins Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Irving

June 24:Medical City Las Colinas, 6800 North MacArthur Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mesquite

June 24: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2801 Skyline Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 30: St. Stephen United Methodist Church, 2520 Oates Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Richardson

June 15: Drury Plaza Hotel Richardson, 165 Cityline Drive from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Rowlett

June 20: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Rowlett, 8201 Garner Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sachse

June 27: Pursuit Christian Fellowship, 5736 TX-78 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Denton County

Carrollton

June 16: Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Carrollton, 4343 North Josey Lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Flower Mound

June 19: Cross Timbers Family YMCA, 2021 Cross Timbers Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 21: Lowe's #2516, 6200 Long Prairie Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Frisco

June 30: Toyota Stadium, Home of FC Dallas, 9200 World Cup Way, #202 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Little Elm

June 20: Lowe's Store 2567, 2773 East El Dorado from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Roanoke

June 17: Compass Christian Church - Roanoke, 1101 TX 114 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ellis County

Ennis

June 26: First United Methodist Church of Ennis, 300 North Sherman Street from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Red Oak

June 25: Ardent Church, 122 TX-342 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Waxahachie

June 26: Waxahachie Family YMCA, 100 YMCA Drive from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Erath County

Stephenville

June 23: Tarleton State University-Summer, 1452 W Jones Street from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Hunt County

Greenville

June 28: First Baptist Church -Greenville, 2703 Westley Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kaufman County

Forney

June 19: First United Methodist Church of Forney, 414 W Broad Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 27: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 8200 FM741 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Terrell

June 26: Faith Fellowship Church of the Nazarene, 1104 Griffith Avenue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Parker County

Weatherford

June 29: Weatherford Public Library, 1014 Charles Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rockwall County

Rockwall

June 26: First Presbyterian Church Rockwall, 602 White Hills Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 27: Lake Pointe Church - Rockwall Campus, 701 East I-30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 27: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 6819 South FM 549 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Royse City

June 19: City Hall, 305 N Arch Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tarrant County

Arlington

June 17: YMCA North Branch, 1005 Skyline Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fort Worth

June 22: Medical City Fort Worth, 900 8th Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 22: Hulen Mall, 4800 South Hulen Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 24: Speedway Children's Charities, 3545 Lone Star Circle from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 28: Our Lady of Guadalupe, 4100 Blue Mound Road from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

June 30: Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, 2801 Miller Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

June 30: Lowe's Lake Worth, 3500 Northwest Centre Drive from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Grapevine

June 18: Church at the Cross, 3000 William D. Tate Avenue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Keller