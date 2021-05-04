Red Cross, Lancaster Fire Department Provide Fire Safety Lesson, Free Food Friday

On Friday, the Lancaster Fire Department and volunteers with the Red Cross will provide free food for the first 300 families through a drive-through home fire safety education event in Lancaster.

This event is part of a national effort to educate 100,000 people about home fire safety in high-risk neighborhoods this spring and will be at the First United Methodist Church between 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Red Cross volunteers will meet with attendees in the comfort of their vehicle to share fire safety information and help them create a fire escape plan to practice their two-minute fire drill.

"Home fires remain the most frequent disaster during COVID-19, yet most of us don't realize we have just two minutes to safely escape," said Keith Rhodes, chief executive officer North Texas Region. "As families spend more time at home during the pandemic, it's critical that we help our vulnerable neighbors protect themselves from these everyday disasters."

Lancaster is among more than 50 at-risk communities participating in the national Red Cross Sound the Alarm initiative with partners. The North Texas Food Bank and the Lancaster Fire Department are helping the Red Cross Sound the Alarm in the City of Lancaster to help make local homes and families safer.

Additionally, volunteers are also meeting virtually with families across the region to review fire safety information for their household and make arrangements to provide free smoke alarm installations when it's safe to do so.

The Red Cross encourages families to practice their two-minute escape drill and test their smoke alarms monthly.

Visit Sound The Alarm to learn more information about how to protect homes from fires.