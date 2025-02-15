Red Cross makes push for blood donations, offering gift cards to donors

The American Red Cross is encouraging donors to give blood or platelets in February after thousands of donations went uncollected last month.

Those who make donations by Feb. 28 will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.

The organization is asking for all blood types, especially those with O-negative blood, to make and keep their donation appointments.

Since the beginning of the year, hundreds of blood drives have been canceled and more than 15,000 blood and platelet donations have gone uncollected due to severe winter weather and wildfires, according to The American Red Cross

Learn more about donations at redcrossblood.org.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in North Texas