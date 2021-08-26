RecruitMilitary to Host Job Fair for Dallas Veterans and Military Spouses

RecruitMilitary and Disabled American Veterans is hosting the Dallas Veterans Job Fair on Thursday at AT&T Stadium from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Registration is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses, and dependents.

According to RecruitMilitary, the company is working to safely bring job seekers and employers together in person as well as the way career fairs work by implementing new technologies that keep job seekers and employers informed and supported with tools for success.

The company serves an ecosystem of 1.5 million job seekers, and since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, RecruitMilitary has hosted 99 virtual veteran career fairs, providing 4,400 exhibitors with access to 93,000 military-trained candidates.

"Our mission is to empower veterans with career opportunities and the return of our face-to-face events allows us to serve our community of 1.5 million job seekers in the most effective way possible," RecruitMilitary CEO Tim Best, a former Army Special Operations Attack helicopter pilot, said. "While our virtual events provided a way for us to connect with our job candidates and employers throughout 2020, we're ready to turn the page and bring veterans and employers together in person for meaningful career opportunities."