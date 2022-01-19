Record Number of Guns Seized at TSA Checkpoints in 2021

The Transportation Security Administration announced Tuesday that the agency seized a record high number of guns at airport screening checkpoints last year.

Over the entire year, agents stopped 5,972 firearms at airport checkpoints. That surpassed the previous record set in 2019 of 4,432 firearms caught at checkpoints.

The TSA said that a majority (86%) of those firearms were loaded at the time they were discovered by agents.

TSA agents at DFW Airport seized more than 300 guns from passengers last year.

The only other airport in the country that had a higher number of gun seizures was Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston rounds out the top three on the list.

The TSA reminds passengers that they may transport unloaded firearms in checked baggage if they are transported in a locked, hard-sided container and declared to the airline before traveling.

Fines for bringing a loaded or unloaded firearm into a TSA security checkpoint range from $3,000 all the way up to $13,910 and will also include a criminal referral for further investigation.