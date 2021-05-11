Record Homeless Population Reported

A record number of homeless people were reported in the 2021 point in time count for Dallas and Collin County released by the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance Tuesday.

The 2021 number on February 18 for both counties is 4,570, of which 465 were in Collin County.

It is just above the 4,538 reported in 2019 and well above 3,798 reported by MDHA in 2017. The 2020 count was 4,471.

Noticing the growing problem on the side of the road, a group of volunteers started with extra food from a gathering and their effort grew into a charity named for a bible verse about feeding the hungry, Matthew 25:35.

Now, m25-35.org works to provide supplies for homeless people and weekly meals prepared at members’ homes.

“We saw that it was a great need for the critical homeless to be able to start providing those meals on a weekly basis, but we’re looking to go beyond just weekly. If we can start doing this as a daily thing then we know we’re doing what we’re supposed to do,” said volunteer Marvin Bernard.

The annual count of Dallas and Collin County homeless people helps document the need for federal money to combat homelessness.

COVID-19 increased the problem and complicated face to face counting.

Then came a winter freeze in the very days the count was scheduled in February.

It sent some homeless people into warming centers instead of accurately counting them as unsheltered outdoors, which is another detail in the homelessness data.

Some shelters had burst pipes, which caused people to be moved around.

The correct count may be even higher than the 4,570, which still demonstrates an urgent need for affordable housing in the Dallas area.

The new MDHA Chairman is businessman Peter Brodsky.

“The long and the short of it is that we need more affordable housing units. MDHA is actively working to incentivize landlords to work with our homeless collaborative programs. Long term as a community, we have got to figure out how to increase affordable housing development,” Brodsky said.

As a land developer, Brodsky oversees redevelopment of the Redbird Mall in Southern Dallas. He previously volunteered as Chairman of the Dallas Animal Shelter Advisory Commission, which was tasked with addressing severe problems with stray animals. That problem is much better than it once was in Dallas.

In his new role, Brodsky Tuesday promoted accurate information from independent service providers on the population of homeless people in the Dallas area.

“We all know we can’t manage what we don’t measure,” Brodsky said. “It’s to everybody’s benefit to participate because the better we get, the more federal funding we get. And that’s more money for us to continue our work.”

Volunteer Carlos Miller said m25-35.org had been working on its own with fundraising and manpower, but they see a greater need and support the call to join forces with MDHA.

“That makes a lot of sense and that’s good. We count it as a blessing because it seems like a door just opening. Where we weren’t able to reach for the door that we needed, it’s like it’s just opening for us,” Miller said. “It’s not a time for us to just think about ourselves, because if we live in this city and we understand that there’s a homeless condition in this city, then that condition is a condition that affects us.”

The problem has only increased in Dallas as some other cities have made more progress. Former Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings appointed a commission to investigate solutions after he had served as a leader of MDHA before being elected as Mayor.

The 2016 report from that commission recommended many of the same solutions that Brodsky is advocating today.

The City of Dallas still has some bond money available that voters approved for homeless housing. And COVID19 federal relief money helped Dallas buy several hotels as temporary patient housing, which will transition to homeless housing in the future.