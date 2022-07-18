Record Heat Increases Water Demand

More the two million water customers across North Texas are being asked to reduce their outdoor water use. The request comes from the North Texas Municipal Water District as it works to repair one of its four water treatment plants.

On what’s become yet another one in a seemingly endless string of hot summer days, Monday brings just a little bit more to consider.

“We are a regional water provider and we need the region to rally,” Wayne Larson, NTMWD director of communications, said.

Larson said the best way to rally is to not water your lawn or use an irrigation system.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

“The long hot, dry summer that we’re experiencing as well as the peak demands for water have created a need to do this maintenance,” he said.

One of its four water treatment plants is offline right now. While work continues to get it back to full capacity, the call to conserve went out late Saturday.

NTMWD requests those who get water purified by NTMWD to reduce their water use immediately, esp. outdoor watering. *This call to action is due to water production quantity, & not water quality – water is safe to drink & use.* Full story: https://t.co/NuUoUFplpb pic.twitter.com/lmlXdupZbB — NTMWD (@NTMWD) July 17, 2022

The North Texas Municipal Water District, which serves over 2 million customers in 10 counties mostly north and east of Dallas, says its customers so far are stepping up.

“We have seen a very positive public response,” Larson said.

The city of Frisco echoed the alert to let customers there know to cut back.

And in neighborhoods in Wylie on Monday, there were plenty of front lawns but no one watering in triple-digit heat.

Larson adds, keep it up.

“This is going to be a long duration with the weather demands and continued peak use,” Larson said.