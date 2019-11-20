Recall Petition for Councilman Shemwell Approved in McKinney

The clock is ticking for residents of McKinney who want a councilman ousted from office.

An affidavit was submitted and a petition to recall La'Shadion Shemwell was authorized by the city Wednesday.

The group leading the effort has 45 days to collect 2,127 signatures from registered McKinney voters.

Opponents said Shemwell violated his oath of office and has made inflammatory statements about the city.

"I think after everything that's come out, there's a lot of stuff regarding his past that people didn't know and honestly a lot of people still don't know what’s going on in local politics and local government," McKinney resident Jolie Williams said.

If successful, voters could decide on a recall in May.

In October, Shemwell declared a "Black State of Emergency" in Texas following recent officer-involved shootings.