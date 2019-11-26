Recall Effort Underway in McKinney

An effort to recall McKinney City Councilman La’Shadion Shemwell is underway.

A group began collecting signatures over the weekend.

Critics say Shemwell has repeatedly violated his oath of office and made inflammatory statements about the city.

Tuesday, opponents signed a recall petition at The Celt in downtown McKinney.

"He would tell people he was going to do something and then as soon as he got elected he disappeared and you know, all he ever did was show up and start trouble!" said Rick Johnson, a McKinney resident.

"Shemwell's agenda, I believe, is to promote himself. His behavior is inappropriate," said Cathy Tamez, a McKinney resident.

The group has until January 4 to collect at least 2,127 valid signatures.

Shemwell has not returned NBC 5’s request for comment.