Volvo

Volvo Recalls Vehicles to Fix Automatic Braking Malfunction

The recall covers certain 2019 and 2020 S60, V60, S90L and V90 models

Dads_Walk_Kids_to_School_for_Million_Fathers_March.jpg
AP

Volvo is recalling several model lines in the U.S. because the automatic emergency braking system may not detect obstacles and stop the vehicles as designed.

The recall covers certain 2019 and 2020 S60, V60, S90L and V90 models. The company says in government documents that a software-hardware incompatibility glitch causes the problem.

Volvo says that if the system doesn’t work as intended, it can increase the risk of a crash. It was unclear if the problem had caused any crashes or injuries.

Recall Alert

Listeria Mar 11

Mushrooms Recalled Over Listeria Concerns After 36 Sickened, 4 Dead Across US

Toyota Mar 5

Toyota Adds 1.2M Vehicles to US Fuel Pump Recall

A message was left seeking comment from Volvo in the U.S. Volvo will notify owners and dealers will update the software at no cost to customers. The recall is expected to start May 1.

This article tagged under:

Volvo
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Coronavirus Pandemic Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us