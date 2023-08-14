A popular chocolate chip cookie dough product was recalled by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration due to the potential presence of "foreign material," according to an alert from the agency.

The FDA announced Thursday that Nestlé USA initiated a voluntary recall of a limited quantity of Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough "break and bake" bar products "due to the potential presence of wood fragments."

The recall is isolated to two batches of the products that were produced on April 24 and 25, 2023, and distributed to retailers across the country, the FDA said.

"This recall does not involve any other Nestlé Toll House products, including other varieties of refrigerated cookie dough in 'break and bake' bars, rolls, or tubs, or edible cookie dough," the alert states.

The FDA is asking consumers who purchased products with batch codes 311457531K and 311557534K to not consume the item and instead return them to the place of purchase for a refund or a replacement, the alert said.

According to officials, no illnesses or injuries were reported.

"We are confident that this is an isolated issue and we have taken action to address," Nestlé said in the alert. "The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority."