Recalls

Stellantis recalls 1.5M Ram trucks to fix software bug that can disable stability control

The recall covers certain trucks from the 2019 and 2021 through 2024 model years, mostly in North America.

Ram truck logo at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh.
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Stellantis is recalling nearly 1.5 million Ram pickup trucks worldwide to fix a software problem that can disable the electronic stability control system.

The recall covers certain trucks from the 2019 and 2021 through 2024 model years, mostly in North America.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Stellantis said in a statement Saturday that the trucks may have anti-lock brake software that could inadvertently shut down the stability control, which manages the throttle and brakes to avoid skidding.

If that happens, the company said the brakes would still work. Stellantis said it's not aware of any crashes or injuries from the problem.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

U.S. safety standards require electronic stability control to work during nearly all phases of driving, the company says.

Dealers will update software to fix the problem at no cost to owners, who will be notified by letters starting Oct. 3.

Recalls 7 hours ago

Wisconsin health officials recall eggs after a multistate salmonella outbreak

Autos Sep 3

One more death in US, the 28th, is attributed to Takata air bag inflators that can spew shrapnel

Recalls Aug 29

Magnetic chess games recalled due to ingestion hazard

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Recalls
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us