Recalls

Nearly 500,000 power bank chargers sold on Amazon recalled due to fire and burn hazard

The items should not be disposed of in the trash because they contain lithium-ion batteries.

By Rob Wile | NBC News

Charmcast power banks
CPSC

Nearly 500,000 Charmast power bank chargers sold on Amazon are being recalled due to fire and burn hazards.

According to a release on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's website, Charmast, based in China, has received 44 reports of the power banks overheating in a dangerous way, including four reports of consumers receiving burns or blisters.

>Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Consumers are advised to stop using the recalled power banks immediately and contact Charmast for instructions on how to receive a refund.

Because the power banks contain lithium-ion batteries, the recalled items should not be thrown in the trash.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

More info is available on Charmast.com.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Recalls
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us