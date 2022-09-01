Recall Alert

Mushrooms Sold in 15 States Recalled Due to Salmonella Concerns

Routine testing on Tai Phat's "Three Coins Dried Mushrooms" revealed the presence of the bacteria

Three Coins Dried Mushrooms.
U.S. Food and Drug Administration

A mushroom product sold in 15 states is being recalled after tests revealed the presence of salmonella.

Tai Phat Wholesalers LLC said it was recalling four types of packages of its “Three Coins Dried Mushrooms” after routine testing by the Maryland Department of Health found the bacteria in items bought at a retail store.

The mushrooms are sold in Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

