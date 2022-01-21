Mushie & Co Recalls Over 300K FRIGG Pacifiers Due to Choking Hazard

Mushie & Co is recalling more than 333,000 pacifiers because they could pose a choking hazard.

A recall notice posted on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website warns that a slit on the base of the silicone nipple of the company’s FRIGG Silicone Pacifiers can detach from the shield and create a choking hazard.

The recalled FRIGG pacifiers came in more than 40 colors and two designs – daisy silicone and classic silicone. Both designs were available in two sizes: 0–6 months and 6–18 months.

The pacifiers were sold for $8 each and $15 for a pack of two from April 2021 through December 2021 on Amazon, Mushie's website and retailers TJ Maxx, Lil' Tulips, Olivia & Jade Company and SpearmintLOVE.

Mushie & Co. has received eight reports of the silicone nipple detaching from the shield and the pacifier’s manufacturer, the Denmark-based FRIGG Productions, has received about 200 reports from outside the U.S.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled pacifiers and contact the firm for a full refund or credit,” the company said.

In order to obtain a full refund, buyers should cut the silicone nipple from the base of the pacifier and send a photograph of both the detached silicone nipple and the base of the pacifier to Mushie & Co at: mushie.com/pages/recalls, and dispose of the pieces into the garbage.

Consumers can contact the company at 877-687-4431 ET Monday through Friday or email productsafety@mushie.com.