The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that Martinelli's has issued a recall for 170,000 bottles of apple juice over potential toxic contamination.

The California-based S. Martinelli & Company initiated the voluntary recall on March 18 for 7,234 cases — more than 170,000 bottles — over a possible contamination with patulin, which is a mycotoxin.

The recalled cases, which have a "best by" date of Dec. 5, 2026, were distributed to the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Deleware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.

What are mycotoxins?

Mycotoxins are toxins produced by mold, which under warm and humid conditions can grow on foods such as apples, dried fruits, cereals, nuts and more.

Patulin is often found in rotting apples and apple products, primarily created by the aspergillus, penicillium and byssochlamys molds.

What happens when patulin is ingested?

Patulin ingestion can cause nausea, gastrointestinal disturbances and vomiting.

For other mycotoxins, adverse health effects can "range from acute poisoning to long-term effects such as immune deficiency and cancer," the World Health Organization said.

Where have health problems been reported?

NBC News reports that there have not been any reported health issues related to the recall as of Monday.

The affected product's UPC number is 0 41244 04102 2.