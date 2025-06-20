Recalls

Little Remedies honey cough syrup recalled over bacteria contamination risk

The recalled product was distributed nationwide between Dec. 14, 2022 and June 4, 2025.

By Danielle Abreu

Little Remedies Recalled Cough Syrup
FDA

A popular brand of children's cough syrup is being recalled due to possible bacterial contamination, according to federal health officials.

Medtech is recalling five lots of its Little Remedies Honey Cough Syrup "due to the presence of Bacillus cereus and loss of shelf-stability," the Food and Drug Administration announced in a June 18 notice.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Bacillus cereus can cause two types of food-borne illnesses. One type is characterized by nausea, vomiting and stomach cramps that can start 1 to 6 hours after eating or drinking contaminated food. The second type can cause stomach cramps and diarrhea that can start 8 to 16 hours after eating or drinking contaminated food. In rare cases, high levels of Bacillus cereus can cause death.

The recall impacts Little Remedies Honey Cough Syrup in a 4 fl oz bottle with a UPC of 7-56184-10737-9. The lots included in the recall are:

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
  • Lot 0039, with an expiration date of 11/2025
  • Lot 0545, with an expiration date of 01/2026
  • Lot 0640, with an expiration date of 02/2026
  • Lot 0450, with an expiration date of 05/2026
  • Lot 1198, with an expiration date of 12/2026

The recalled product was distributed nationwide between Dec. 14, 2022 and June 4, 2025.

No serious adverse events have been reported. The FDA urged consumers who have the recalled product to stop using it immediately and call a doctor if they experience any of the above symptoms.

Recall Alert

Recalls 20 hours ago

Ford recalls 197,000 Mustang Mach-Es due to risk of trapping passengers inside

Food Safety Jun 18

Chicken alfredo sold at Kroger and Walmart recalled over link to deadly listeria outbreak

Medtech will refund customers who purchased the recalled medicine. For information on reimbursement contact Medtech via e-mail at medicalaffairs@prestigebrands.com, through its website at https://www.prestigebrands.com/contactExternal Link Disclaimer, or by phone at (800) 754-8853 on Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. ET - 5:30 p.m. ET.

This article tagged under:

Recalls
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us