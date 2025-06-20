Little Remedies honey cough syrup recalled over bacteria contamination risk

A popular brand of children's cough syrup is being recalled due to possible bacterial contamination, according to federal health officials.

Medtech is recalling five lots of its Little Remedies Honey Cough Syrup "due to the presence of Bacillus cereus and loss of shelf-stability," the Food and Drug Administration announced in a June 18 notice.

Bacillus cereus can cause two types of food-borne illnesses. One type is characterized by nausea, vomiting and stomach cramps that can start 1 to 6 hours after eating or drinking contaminated food. The second type can cause stomach cramps and diarrhea that can start 8 to 16 hours after eating or drinking contaminated food. In rare cases, high levels of Bacillus cereus can cause death.

The recall impacts Little Remedies Honey Cough Syrup in a 4 fl oz bottle with a UPC of 7-56184-10737-9. The lots included in the recall are:

Lot 0039, with an expiration date of 11/2025

Lot 0545, with an expiration date of 01/2026

Lot 0640, with an expiration date of 02/2026

Lot 0450, with an expiration date of 05/2026

Lot 1198, with an expiration date of 12/2026

The recalled product was distributed nationwide between Dec. 14, 2022 and June 4, 2025.

No serious adverse events have been reported. The FDA urged consumers who have the recalled product to stop using it immediately and call a doctor if they experience any of the above symptoms.

Medtech will refund customers who purchased the recalled medicine. For information on reimbursement contact Medtech via e-mail at medicalaffairs@prestigebrands.com, through its website at https://www.prestigebrands.com/contactExternal Link Disclaimer, or by phone at (800) 754-8853 on Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. ET - 5:30 p.m. ET.