Nearly 300K Honda and Acura vehicles recalled over risk of engine issues

The car manufacturer said it hasn't received any confirmed reports of crashes or injuries related to the issue.

By Eric Mullin

Honda Pilot
American Honda

American Honda is voluntarily recalling around 295,000 Acura and Honda vehicles in the U.S. over a risk of engine issues.

The car manufacturer said in a release Wednesday that sudden changes in the throttle of affected vehicles could illuminate the check engine light and cause the engine to hesitate, stall or lose drive power, increasing the risk of a crash or injury.

American Honda said the recalled vehicles have fuel injection electronic control units (FI-ECU) with improper programming, which could lead to the engine problems. The company said it self-diagnosed the issue by monitoring telematics information.

The recall includes certain 2023-25 Honda Pilot, 2022-25 Acura MDX Type S and 2021-25 Acura TLX Type S vehicles. Authorized Honda and Acura dealerships will update the FI-ECU software on affected vehicles for free, the car manufacturer said.

American Honda said it hasn't received any confirmed reports of crashes or injuries related to the issue.

"American Honda is announcing this recall to encourage owners of affected vehicles to take them to an authorized dealer for repair as soon as they receive notification," the car manufacturer said.

Letters notifying owners of affected vehicles are expected to be mailed on March 17, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Those looking to confirm whether their vehicle is included in the recall can visit Recalls.Honda.com or Recalls.Acura.com, or call Honda at 888-234-2138.

