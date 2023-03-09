CPSC Says Stop Using $13 Bicycle Helmet Sold at Walmart.com

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warns if you have a TureClos bicycle helmet, stop using it immediately.

The CPSC says the helmets sold at Walmart.com do not comply with federal safety standards. The helmets can fail to protect riders in the event of a crash, posing a risk of head injury.

The bicycle helmets were sold online at Walmart.com from March 2022 through November 2022 for about $13.

The helmets, sold in size large, are black with blue accents, with black and white stripes, black straps and a red buckle. There is no labeling inside the helmet and no outer markings.

CPSC urges consumers to stop using it, cut the straps, and dispose of these helmets immediately

.

The helmet maker, Dongguanshisuyubgsgabgnaiyiuxiangongsi, of China, has refused to recall the helmets or offer a remedy to consumers.

The CPSC says it is aware of other TureClos bicycle helmets offered for sale online in the color red but has not specifically tested the safety of those helmets.

CPSC is continuing to pursue a recall and asks that any incidents involving product injuries or defects be reported to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.