Cottonelle Flushable Wipes Recalled Over Possible Bacteria Contamination

Kimberly-Clark is recalling certain lots of its Cottonelle flushable wipes because they could be contaminated with bacteria that can cause infections in people with weakened immune systems.

According to a recall notice posted on the company's website, "the affected product could show the presence of a bacterium (Pluralibacter gergoviae) which naturally occurs in the environment and in the human body. Pluralibacter gergoviae rarely causes serious infections in healthy individuals. However, individuals with weakened immune systems are at a heightened risk of infection."

Kimberly-Clark reported it had received "a low rate of non-serious complaints," such as irritation and minor infection, from the affected wipes.

The company said the voluntary recall is limited to specific lots of Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes manufactured between Feb. 7 and Sept. 14 of this year and shipped nationwide. No other Cottonelle-branded products are subject to the recall, and Flushable Wipes with codes not included in the recall are safe to use.

Customers can identify the recalled product by looking for specific lot numbers found on the bottom of the package and verifying it with the lot checker on Cottonelle website.

Kimberly-Clark advises anyone who has purchased the affected wipes to stop using the product and contact the company's consumer service team via their website, or at 1-800-414-0165.