Crest Hill bread distributed to 6 states recalled after glass fragments found

The breads were distributed to California, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

By NBC Staff

The Crest Hill Bakery company has issued a recall for three bread products after an employee noticed glass fragments on top of a loaf.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the ongoing voluntary recall initiated by the Maryland-based company began April 12 and involves the following products: Ancient Grains Hoagie Roll — Lot number: 90; Multigrain Sourdough — Lot number: 90; and Whole Grain Multigrain — Lot number: 92.

The breads — 818 cases total — were distributed to California, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

"Recently, a vigilant team member discovered a small glass fragment on top of a piece of seeded bread. An investigation revealed that the contamination originated from Lot PO1544 of Sunflower Seeds supplied by JJ Nuts," Crest Hill Bakery said in a statement released Wednesday.

The company said all affected products on store shelves and in supply lines were removed and destroyed with no reported injuries.

"We have ceased the use of sunflower seeds from the manufacturer associated with the glass fragments, Magic Flame," Crest Hill Bakery said, adding that this is the company's first-ever recall.

Consumers with questions may contact Crest Hill Bakery at 301-937-3450.

